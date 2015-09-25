​Two involved in ISIS arrested in Moscow

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ Lefortovo court of Moscow sanctioned the arrest of two people suspected of involvement in ISIS, Report informs citing the Russian media.

According to media reports, they could plan attacks "on buildings of their commanders in Syria."

According to the Russian media, the press secretary of Lefortovo court Yuliya Skotnikova stated that Amirhanov and Hatiyev were detained and would be kept in custody until 23 November. Thus, the judge granted a petition of the investigator.

The arrested are the alleged militants of the Islamic State.

Amirhanov and Hatiyev were detained in the international arrivals hall of Sheremetyevo.

According to the FSB, on September 18, the first deputy head of the organization, Sergey Smirnov informed that about 2,400 Russian citizens are involved in ISIS in Syria.