Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Two international competitions will be held in the Caspian Sea in August.

Report informs referring to the Russian media, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported.

International competition "Cup of the Caspian Sea - 2015" will be held among the crews of the warships, and the "Derby of Caspian - 2015" - among the personnel of the Marine Corps.

The competitions will be attended by the crews and teams of armed forces and navies of Caspian states and friendly countries in the Asia-Pacific region wishing to participate in the competition.

The contest "Cup of the Caspian-2015" will take place in the Caspian Sea, the contest "Derby of Caspian -2015" will be held on a specially equipped area of the coastline. Currently, there is an active final phase of training venues for the competitions.

The aim of the competition is to strengthen the military and military-technical cooperation of the Caspian region for the training of military personnel.