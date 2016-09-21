 Top
    Close photo mode

    Two explosive devices neutralized in Kyrgyz capital

    Passers-by found two black plastic bags with explosive devices and called the police

    Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Kyrgyz security forces have neutralized two improvised explosive devices in the center of Bishkek, Kyrgyz National Security Committee's press secretary said Wednesday, Report informs refrerring to the Interfax.

    A total of two improvised explosive devices were neutralized on September 20 near a municipal shop at the crossroads of Mahatma Gandhi and Pervomayskaya", the committee stated. 

    Passers-by found two black plastic bags with explosive devices and called the police.

    "The explosive devices were remotely destroyed using a water cannon. The incident has left no victims", the statement says. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi