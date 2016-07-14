 Top
    Close photo mode

    Two cadets of Armenian Military Institute detained while stealing

    Criminal case sent to court in Yerevan

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT/ Two cadets of Armenian Military Institute named after Vazgen Sarkisyan, suspected of theft, have been detained.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, press service of the court department states.

    According to the information, they detained while squeezing into 'Spitak tnak' company's territory and stealing welding plant cable.

    Criminal case opened against Gagik Pogosyan and Harutyun Harutyunyan. Students are under the supervision of the institute management. The criminal case have been sent to court in Yerevan. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi