Two cadets of Armenian Military Institute detained while stealing

Baku. 14 July. REPORT/ Two cadets of Armenian Military Institute named after Vazgen Sarkisyan, suspected of theft, have been detained.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, press service of the court department states.

According to the information, they detained while squeezing into 'Spitak tnak' company's territory and stealing welding plant cable.

Criminal case opened against Gagik Pogosyan and Harutyun Harutyunyan. Students are under the supervision of the institute management. The criminal case have been sent to court in Yerevan.