Consul General: Five Azerbaijani citizens killed in Iğdır accident - UPDATED 2

Istanbul. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ "5 of 8 killed in Iğdır road accident are Azerbaijani citizens".

Nuru Guliyev, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars told Turkish bureau of Report News Agency.

He said that totally 28 people were injured in the accident: "26 of the injured are Azerbaijani citizens. The injured were taken to Iğdır hospital".

Istanbul. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The accident death toll rose to 8.

According to him, number of the injured also increased. N.Guliyev said that over 20 wounded were taken to hospitals.

Being in the hopsital at the moment, Consul General said that number of dead and injured was specified. N.Guliyev stressed existence Azerbaijani citizens among killed and injured. Number and identities are is being identified.

Foreign Ministry's press service said that 26 Azerbaijani citizens were injured as a result of the accident.

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ 6 people died, 15 injured in collision of two passenger buses in Turkey.

Report informs citing Haberler, Iğdır Governor Ahmet Turgay Alpman said.

The incident occurred on Iğdır-Aralık highway.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.