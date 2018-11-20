Two bodies found dead under ruins of crashed aircraft in Turkey

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Two people were killed as a result of the crash of a training aircraft in the Turkish province of Denizli”, the governor of the province said.

Report informs citing "THMHaber" that according to him, one of the dead was pilot and the other was a trainee who learned to fly a plane. Their bodies were removed under the ruins of the aircraft.

Notably, a training aircraft crashed in Denizli on November 19.