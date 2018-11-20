 Top
    Close photo mode

    Two bodies found dead under ruins of crashed aircraft in Turkey

    Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Two people were killed as a result of the crash of a training aircraft in the Turkish province of Denizli”, the governor of the province said.

    Report informs citing "THMHaber" that according to him, one of the dead was pilot and the other was a trainee who learned to fly a plane. Their bodies were removed under the ruins of the aircraft.

    Notably, a training aircraft crashed in Denizli on November 19.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi