Turksh PM: Syria ceasefire not binding if security threatened

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Syria ceasefire plan will not be binding if Turkey's security is threatened.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said on Thursday, adding Ankara would take "necessary measures" against the YPG and Daesh terrorist organizations if needed.

"The ceasefire is not binding for us when there is a situation that threatens Turkey's security, we will take necessary measures against both the YPG and Daesh when we feel the need to," Davutoğlu said in the central province of Konya.

"Ankara is the only place that decides actions regarding Turkey's security," he said.