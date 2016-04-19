Turks guard the Turkish Embassy to Washington

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turks living in the US have started to defend Turkish Embassy to Washington.

Report informs referring to the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

According to the information as before, this year, the Armenians living in the USA plan to hold protest on April 24 in front of the Turkish Embassy in connection with the anniversary of the so-called "Armenian genocide".

According to the information, to prevent possible attempts of Armenians to harm the building of the diplomatic mission of Turkey in the United States, the Turks decided to make a round the clock security.

US Turks are also planning to hold march from the White House to the building of the Turkish Embassy in Washington on April 24 to protest unjustified claims of Armenians.The procession is expected to involve thousands of Turks from all over the United States.

Notably, the Azerbaijanis living in the USA are also attending the event.