Turkmenistan will launch its first satellite in March

Launch of the first space satellite communication Turkmen TurkmenAlem (Turkmen universe) is scheduled for March this year.

Vice Premier Satlykov Satlykov who oversees transportation and communication reported on the preparatory work for the launch of the first communications satellite on the Turkmen government at the meeting.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, speaking about the importance of this launch, stressed that, having own communications satellite will accelerate the development of the country's communication systems, television and other industries.

Communications satellite TurkmenAlem, built by the French company Thales Alenia Space, is expected to bring by the American carrier rocket Falcon 9 into geostationary orbit from Earth at a distance of approximately 36 thousand km.