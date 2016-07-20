​Turkmenistan to raise the presidential term from 5 to 7 years

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ A meeting of Elders’ Council of Turkmenistan will adopt a new constitution on September 14 in Ashgabat.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammadov signed an order on the meeting’s date.

The main difference between the new draft constitution and the current document is the presidential term. It will be increased from 5 to 7 years. In addition, the upper age limit for election to the presidency will be removed. Currently, this limit is set to 70 years.

Earlier Berdimuhammadov stressed the need to bring the constitution "in line with modern realities of the political and socio-economic development" of Turkmenistan.