Turkmenistan ready to deliver gas to Caspian Sea

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov says, the construction of the East-West gas pipeline will be completed soon.

Report informs, the estimated cost of the pipe - 2 billion dollars, the length - 766 km.

He reminded that the project must loop all the major gas fields in the country into a single system and create favorable conditions for the export of Turkmen raw materials in any direction.

Europe hopes to become one of these directions.Brussels has proposed that the Turkmen gas has become a resource base for the EU, which in theory could allow EU to create an alternative to the Russian "Turkish Stream" southern route of gas imports.But in order to connect Turkmenistan with the European system, it is necessary to build at least 300 km pipeline through the Caspian Sea, which is still problematic, since the status of the Caspian Sea is not defined yet.

Despite this, in May, the deputy head of the European Commission Maroš Shefchovich said that the EU expects to begin gas supplies from Turkmenistan in 2019.Memorandum of Understanding on the Trans-Caspian gas pipeline from Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan EC wanted to sign this year.