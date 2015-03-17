​Turkmenistan initiates the establishment of a regional center for technologies related to climate change

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Japan continues The Third World Conference on Disaster Reduction continues in Japan. Report informs citing the UN News Center, speaking to the members, the President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhammadov said that his country is ready to give a place in Ashgabat for a regional center for technologies related to climate change in Central Asia.

Turkmen leader urged member to testablish the effective multilateral mechanisms for Disaster Reduction. The President stated that the establishment of a regional center for technologies related to climate change in Central Asia should be included in the action program on disaster risk reduction after 2015.

Speaking about the Caspian region, the president said that last year in September, the presidents of five Caspian states signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of prevention and liquidation of emergencies in the Caspian Sea. He also spoke about the steps taken to form a national strategy for disaster risk reduction.