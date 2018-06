Turkmenistan announces date of next parliamentary election

27 November, 2017 14:30

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ Next parliamentary election will be held in Turkmenistan on March 25. Report informs citing the country's Russian-language newspaper Neytralnıy Turkmenistan, Majlis, legislative body of Turkmenistan has made a relevant decision. Notably, parliament of Turkmenistan consists of 125 deputies. Parliamentary election are held every 5 years.