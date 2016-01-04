Turkmengaz: Russia's Gazprom Refuses to Buy Natural Gas from Turkmenistan

Baku. 4 January. REPORT.AZ/ According to Turkmengaz, Russia's Gazprom Export company has notified Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz national gas company of a decision to terminate purchases of Turkmen natural gas, Report informs.

Russia's Gazprom Export company, the export arm of energy giant Gazprom, has notified Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz national gas company of a decision to terminate purchases of Turkmen natural gas, Turkmengaz said.

According to the company, Gazprom Export cited current trends on the global gas markets, as well as "a number of financial and economic issues" as reasons for the decision.

Gazprom has not yet commented on the issues.