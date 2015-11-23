Turkmen President pays a visit to Iran

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedov is on a visit to Iran.

Report informs referring to the Iranian media, the purpose of the visit is to participate in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

According to the information, Turkmen leader met with the spiritual leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

During the visit of President of Turkmenistan to Iran were signed 8 agreements on bilateral cooperation in the field of maritime transport, railway construction, health care, communications, electric power lines Marv-Sarakhs, sports, construction of road Ashgabat-Turkmenabat, TV and radio .

At a joint press conference, the Iranian president spoke about the status of the Caspian Sea, on cooperation in regard with the discovery of natural gas deposits.

H.Ruhani stressed that Iran and Turkmenistan in the next 10 years are going to increase cooperation in trade and economic sphere to 60 billion USD.