Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish warplanes hit 12 PKK terror targets in two separate airstrikes in northern Iraq.

Report informs referring to the Haber7, Turkish Armed Forces released a written statement.

According to the information, the two airstrikes were carried out between in the Metina and Hakurk regions.

"Our warplanes successfully implemented their tasks and returned back to the military base", the statement says.