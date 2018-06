Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ More 17 Daesh militants were killed in the Fırat kalkanı (Euphrates Shield) anti-terrorist operation in Syria.

Report informs citing Haber7, General Staff of the Armed Forces has stated.

According to statement, 180 Daesh targets were hit on the 155th day of the operation.

Notably, Fırat kalkanı operation by the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria was launched on August 24, 2016.