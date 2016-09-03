Turkish tanks entered one more ISIS-controlled region

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Armed Forces tanks have entered ISIS-controlled Çobanbey (al-Rai) town, Syria.

Report informs citing Haber7, Turkish Armed Forces have conducted preparations several days before entering the region.

According to the information, 4 tanks crossed Alibeyli border village of Çobanbey and moved towards the center.

Within 'Fırat Kalkanı' launched on August 24, operation has begun in Çobanbey town after Jarabulus.

Over 20 tanks are on Turkey-Syria border.

The information stresses that the population of Çobanbey town are Turkmens. Thus, third stage of 'Fırat Kalkanı' anti-terrorist operation has started to ensure Jarabulus- Çobanbey communication. The aim is to clear 70-kilometer area of the ISIS group within 10 days.