Turkish Election Board announces official results

Baku. 12 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Turkey's Supreme Election Board (YSK) Sadi Güven on Thursday announced official results of the November 1 general elections.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, speaking to reporters at a press conference, Güven said that all records have been collected and finalized by the YSK.

The elections have taken place in a total of 54 countries with 113 locations and a total of 16 political parties have participated.

Güven said that according to official results, the AK Party received 317 seats, while the Republican People's Party (CHP) received 137 seats, followed by the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) with 59 seats and the Nationalist Movement Party with 40 seats.

The number of registered voters was reported to be 56 949 009, while 48 537 695 of these cast their votes, and the turnout rate was 84.4 percent.

The YSK President noted that there were no appeals regarding power outages on Election Day and that the elections took place in a secure and transparent environment.

President Erdoğan is expected to ask Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu to form the new government next week.