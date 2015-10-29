Turkish state officials commemorate 92nd republic anniversary

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish state officials on Thursday have commemorated the 92nd anniversary of the Republic of Turkey in an official ceremony held in Atatürk's Mausoleum, Report informs referring to the Turkish media.

Leaving a wreath at the mausoleum, state officials including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu, ministers, political party leaders and military officials observed a minute of silence.

President Erdoğan signed the special guest book of the mausoleum and underscored that the Turkish state is determined to preserve its unity and territorial integrity.

On the other hand, the chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) did not attend the official ceremony.

The Republic of Turkey was declared on October 29, 1923.