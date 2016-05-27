 Top
    Turkish soldiers killed 80 terrorists in northern Iraq

    Information on destruction of one of the PKK leaders Murat Karayilan was not confirmed

    Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the air operation carried out by the Armed Forces of Turkey in northern Iraq killed 80 terrorists.

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media, among the dead were also important members of the PKK terrorist group.

    Notably, today in social media has been extended information about the destruction of one of the PKK leaders Murat Karayilan by the Turkish special forces.

    However, Turkish military sources did not confirm the information.

