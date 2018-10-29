Turkish, Saudi prosecutors general discuss journalist Khashoggi's murder

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ Saudi Arabia’s chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb has arrived in Istanbul as part of investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Report informs citing Hurriyet that a meeting between Turkish Prosecutor General Irfan Fidan and Saud Mujep is being held in Istanbul.

The parties are discussing the investigation into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul and disclosing the investigation of the murder.

Saud al-Mojeb is expected to visit the Consulate General where the journalist was killed.

Notably, Saud al-Mojeb said Khashoggi's murder was 'premeditated'.