Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Russia and Iran will be held in Antalya.

Report informs referring to Anadolu, Turkish foreign minister Mövlud Çavuşoğlu, his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif will come together on November 19.

The meeting will be held in preparation for a Sochi summit of presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran to solve Syrian crisis on November 22.