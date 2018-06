Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and their Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif will meet in Moscow on April 28.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Foreign Ministers will discuss situation in Syria.

Notably, it is the first meeting of ministers after the US, UK and France bombed chemical facilities belonging to Bashar Assad, in Syria on April 15.