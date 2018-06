Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ The indictment, prepared by a prosecutor at 4th High Criminal Court in Ankara, Turkey, regarding the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ) has been received.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the indictment covers 73 persons, suspected of the criminal case. Head of the FETÖ Fethullah Gülen is also among them.

According to the information, preliminary hearing will be held on November 22-25 this year.