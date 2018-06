Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım will visit Russia on December 6-7.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Turkish PM's administration reported.

According to earlier reports, Yildirim planned to visit Russia on December 5-6 and meet with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev.

It is going to be Yildirim’s first visit to Russia after he was appointed Turkey’s Prime Minister in May 2016.