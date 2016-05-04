 Top
    Turkish Prime Minister: 'We would like to cooperate with Russia best ever'

    Ahmet Davutoğlu: 'Turkey and Russia are two countries, which need in each other'

    Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ 'Turkey and Russia are two countries, which need in each other'.

    Report informs, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu said in his interview to Al Jazeera Turk.

    Prime Minister said that Ankara's stand in regard with the issue has not changed: 'We said in all our statements that Turkey and Russia are two neighboring countries, Turkey needs in Russia and Russia in Turkey'.

    A.Davutoğlu stressed that the aircraft incident was not against Russia: 'The area was Syrian land. Also the state, which the aircraft belongs was unknown. We have the right to protect our land and airspace. Russia has accepted the event as a step against it. In fact, violation of our airspace was against Turkey. I hope they will realize it. We would like to cooperate with Russia again, even best ever'. 

