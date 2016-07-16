 Top
    ​Turkish Premier: We lost 161 lives, 120 pro-coup soldiers killed, 2839 servicemen detained

    1440 people were injured

    Baku.16 July. REPORT.AZ/ During an attempt to overthrow the government by a group of Turkish soldiers 161 people have been killed.

    Report informs, this was stated by the Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim at a press conference.

    He said that 2839 pro-coup officers and soldiers had been arrested so far.

    The Prime Minister noted that, according to recent data, about 1440 people were injured.

    Yıldırım also stressed that 120 pro-coup soldiers were killed, 30 injured.

