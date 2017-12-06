Turkish prime minister warns Donald Trump on Jerusalem

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ “If US President Donald Trump makes a decision to move its embassy from Israeli capital of Tel Aviv to Jerusalem (al-Quds) it will cause an armed conflict between religions.”

Report informs referring to Haber7, prime minister of Turkey Binali Yıldırım said, commenting on the statement of US president that he might recognize the Jerusalem as capital of Israel on December 6.

Yıldırım who is on a visit in South Korea said the expected decision of Donald Trump to change the legal status of Jerusalem is a sensitive issue for today.

“This decision is beyond the law. Jerusalem is scared city for Islamic World. We want Donald Trump urgently to re-consider his decision on this city. The wrong decisions will cause results that will not be impossible to revise.”

The prime minister of Turkey considers that the only solution way of this issue is return of Israel to its 1960 border and withdraw from Eastern Jerusalem which belongs to Palestine.

Notably, last night US president Donald Trump held discussions with leadership of Israel, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. He told the leaders that on December 6 he may recognize the Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.