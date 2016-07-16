​Turkish Prime Minister urges citizens not to leave the squares

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ "We urge our citizens not to leave the squares before the events complete."

Report informs citing the Turkish media, this was said by Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

He added that the arrests still continue.

"We urge our citizens not to leave the squares before these events complete, I am asking you to gather even in the Ankara and Istanbul squares. Our work is going as planned. Hopefully, these bandit members of the terrorist organization will be neutralized", Turkish Premier said.