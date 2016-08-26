Turkish Prime Minister: No terrorist group can capture our country

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ No terrorist group can capture Republic of Turkey. Report informs citing the Haberturk, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said at joint press conference with his Bulgarian counterpart Boyko Borisov.

"No terrorist group can capture Turkey. Let them do their best. Our nation should know that we are fighting against all of them. As Cadi said in Turkish War of National Liberation "Freedom or death" (implied Atatürk, "Report").

We will give necessary punishment or response to scoundrel which against brotherhood and unity of 79 million people," Binali Yildirim said.

The Prime Minister said that terrorist act in Cizre committed by PKK group.