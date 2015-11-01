​Turkish Prime Minister: I will speak regardless of election results

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I will speak regardless of election results of parliamentary elections."

Report informs citing the Turkish media, this was stated by the Turkish Prime Minister, Chairman of Justice and Development Party (AKP) Ahmet Davutoglu after voting at the polling station to reporters.

"The basis of such statements was laid by our president (Recep Tayyip Erdogan - Report) and this is a wonderful tradition."

Regardless of the election results, I will share the outcome with people. We made it on 7 June and, Inshallah, we will do it again", he said.

After the election, the AKP chairman has to make a statement on the outcome of a political campaign.