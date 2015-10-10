Turkish Prime Minister calls emergency meeting

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu had cancelled the next three days of election campaigning and called emergency meeting with ministers and security officials, Report informs citing Turkish media.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan also canceled his event in Istanbul and returned to Ankara.

At least 30 people have been killed and more than 126 wounded in a suspected terror attack in the Turkish capital.

Hundreds of people were gathering for a peace rally outside Ankara’s main train station when two explosions hit the crowd.