Turkish Prime Minister: Bashar al-Assad could be a mediator in transition period

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Bashar al-Assad may be taken as a mediator in transition period.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said at a meeting with foreign journalists.

"Turkey will play an active role in Syrian issue within next 6 months",- Prime Minister said.

B. Yıldırım said Turkey will try to prevent Syria from split by ethnicity, also will not allow terrorists that represent Kurds to take control of the areas adjacent to the border with Turkey.

PHOTO: "Milliyet".