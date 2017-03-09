Turkish Presidential Administration responds to German Chancellor

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Angela Merkel is right. There is a deep disagreement between Turkey and Germany in some issues, especially in fight against terrorism".

Report informs citing the Haber7, presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın said.

"It is sad that Germany is obstructing Turkey in joining European Union. It is sad that they are all stand against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. It is a very unfortunate situation. We can see that some EU countries provoking Turkey's referendum on constitutional amendments. Many countries that were welcoming Turkey, now say "Don't bring referendum process to our country".

It is very distressing that they open doors to terrorist groups but stand against politicians.

"Situation of some European countries on these issues is a tragicomedy", he stressed.

Turkish officials argue that Germany creates terrorist all the necessary conditions for PKK supporters to operate in the country, but does not prevent their activity against Turkey.

German chancellor Angela Merkel told the country's parliament: "We now feel that there is a deep disagreement between Turkey and EU and Germany".