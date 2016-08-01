Turkish President withdrew claims against opposition leaders

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has withdrawn his claims against the country's opposition leaders.

Report informs citing Milliyet, the president's lawyer Hüseyin Aydın appealed to the court in this regard. After that, the cases will be sent to the Minister of Justice and the Minister will not allow the cases to be considered in court.

'For one time only, I will be forgiving and withdrawing all cases against the many disrespects and insults that have been leveled against me', the appeal states.

According to the information, Turkish President has withdrawn 4 000 lawsuits. This humanistic step doesn't refer to Fevzi Işbaşaran and Hüseyin Aygün. Reason is their swearing.

Notably, Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Nationalist Movement Party Chairman Devlet Bahçeli condemned the coup attempt and supported the government. After that, the two leaders were received by Turkish Prime Minister and President.