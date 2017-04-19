Turkish President will pay an official visit to US in May

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to the US in late May.

Report informs citing Haberler, the visit will be organized before month of Ramadan and NATO summit in Brussels May 24-25.

According to information, during the visit, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet with US President Donald Trump.

Development of bilateral relations, situation in the region, in particular, in Syria are likely to be discussed during the visit.