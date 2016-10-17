Turkish President: We will take part in Mosul ops, and we'll be at the table

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ You have promised me about Manbij. If you don't clear there from PLA and YPG (PKK terrorist group's branches in Syria - Report ) our partnership will end.

Report informs citing Haber7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at international Law Congress in Istanbul referring to the US.

According to report, President of Turkey in speaking of Syria operations said: "You promised that PLA and YPG will not enter Manbij. Keep your promise. 95 per cent of its population are Arabs. They didn't keep the promise. And we did what we had to do. A message sent this morning. If you don't clear there from PLA and YPG our partnership will end".

Erdoğan touched upon anti-terrorist operation 'Fırat kalkanı' in Syria: "Our 56 brothers were killed in Gaziantep. After that, it is not time to stop. We entered Syria together with the Syrian Liberation Army.

We have 911 km long border with Syria. Those who are not related to Syria had right to go there, when it comes to us they said you cannot go there". Sorry, we're going. We have started from Jarabulus. We have freed there from terrorists. People are now returning home. We have entered Raiya. ISIS left there as well. Yesterday we have also cleaned up Dabık from terrorists. We don't send people from Turkey to go there. Residents are returning home."

Regarding the criticism from Iraq's central government and several U.S.-led anti-Daesh coalition authorities on the presence of Turkish troops in Bashiqa camp near Mosul, Erdoğan questioned whether the U.S. was invited to Iraq during the invasion 15 years ago or Iran-linked militias in Sunni areas after the invasion.

Turkey will take part in operations to liberate Mosul from Daesh, and it will be at the diplomatic table in the aftermath. "We have brothers in Mosul, Arabs, Turkmens and Kurds. If you go further north, we have relatives," Erdoğan said.