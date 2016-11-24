Turkish President: We will not forgive supporters of terror

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ "The PKK, declared a terrorist group by the European Union is allowed to hold rallies on the European Square."

Report informs citing the Haber7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the event dedicated to Teacher's Day.

"A country like Germany does not allow to hold a rally to persons acting with slogan 'No To Terrorism, Yes To Democracy'. Can we believe the sincerity of the West? They are denying permission to hold a teleconference by president of Turkey, however, they give permission to terrorist organization for meeting. Let no one teaches us. We will not forgive those who support terror", said Turkish President.

Notably, Turks living in Germany wanted to hold a rally under the slogan 'No To Terrorism, Yes To Democracy', but were refused. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was to join conference for the rally.