Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ “We expect a day when common sense will also be accepted in Armenia”.

Report informs, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told journalists in Britain.

"Turkey supports peace in the Caucasus and Central Asia. Armenia is the only state which is not in this view. We expect a day when common sense will also be accepted in Armenia”, - he said.