Turkish President warns terrorists in Manbij

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ If the terrorists do not leave Manbij in a few weeks, then our patience will end.

Report informs, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at an expanded meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

"There is no satisfactory plan that is put before us concretely yet," Erdoğan said. "Of course we are loyal to our agreements, our promise is a promise. But our patience is not limitless."

"If the terrorists do not leave Manbij in a few weeks, then our patience will end. The United States must keep Turkey's data on Syria's promises, otherwise Ankara itself will take steps to eliminate the threats to national security," he said.