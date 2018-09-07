Turkish president visiting Iran

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Tehran for participation in Turkey-Russia-Iran tripartite top summit.

Report informs citing Anadolu that at the summit, the Syrian issue, including the situation in Idlib, will be discussed.

It is reported that during the visit Recep Tayyip Erdogan is accompanied by Defense Minister Hulus Akar, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and presidential chief of communication Fahrettin Altun.

Notably, the meeting due in Tehran on September 7 will be attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.