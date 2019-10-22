Turkish President unveiled number of terrorists neutralized in northern Syria

"775 PKK / YPG-PYD terrorists neutralized during an operation in northern Syria," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at a press conference before leaving for Russia.

He noted that the process of expelling terrorists from the region continues: "This morning I spoke with Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. He stated that the process of liberating territories from terrorist groups continues. Currently, 1,200-1,300 terrorists are leaving the area in haste. The process will continue until fully liberating region from terrorists."

R.T. Erdoğan emphasized that until the entire region is completely cleared of terrorist groups, Operation Peace Spring will continue.

