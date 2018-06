© Aa

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a visit to Vatican City on February 5.

Report informs citing the Haberler, the visit will take place at the invitation of Pope Francis.

During the visit, the Jerusalem issue will be discussed.

Notably, this is the first official visit of the Turkish president to the Vatican in last 59 years.