Turkish president to visit US

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Opening of Islamic cultural center complex in the US will be conducted by US President Barack Obama and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Report informs referring to Turkish media.

According to information, center was built in Mimar Sinan's style. 700 people can pray in the mosque at same time.

Construction of mosque began in Maryland State, near Washington in September, 2011. Complex was built in the area of 60 hectares with support of US Islamic Cultural Center, Turkish Ministry of Religious Affairs and Turkish Diyanat Foundation.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan invited President Barack Obama to the opening ceremony and the invitation was accepted.

Turkish President will visit US in coming days.