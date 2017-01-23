 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish President starts visit to several African countries

    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has arrived in Tanzania

    Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit several countries in Africa.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, Erdoğan launched visits from Tanzania. The head of state has already arrived in the country.

    Then, Turkish leader will also visit Mozambique and Madagascar. As a part of the visit, R.T.Erdoğan will discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation with these countries, as well as fight against the FETÖ (Fethullahist Terrorist Organization) led by Fethullah Gülen. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi