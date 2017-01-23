Turkish President starts visit to several African countries

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit several countries in Africa.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, Erdoğan launched visits from Tanzania. The head of state has already arrived in the country.

Then, Turkish leader will also visit Mozambique and Madagascar. As a part of the visit, R.T.Erdoğan will discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation with these countries, as well as fight against the FETÖ (Fethullahist Terrorist Organization) led by Fethullah Gülen.