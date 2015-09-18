 Top
    Turkish President to visit Russia

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend opening of the new complex of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque

    Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan plans to visit Russia on September 23. 

    Report informs citing Russian RIA Novosti, the representative of the presidential administration protocol said today.

    Earlier, Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia reported that Erdogan will attend opening of the new complex of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque on September 23.

    "At the moment, we have such a trip in our plans and we are ready for it", a spokesman said.

