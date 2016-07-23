 Top
    Turkish President to meet his Russian counterpart in mid-August

    Erdoğan: 'Currently, Turkish Foreign Ministry officials hold talks in this regard'

    Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'I plan to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in mid-August this year'.

    Report informs citing Habertürk, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told to France 24 in his interview.

    'Currently, Turkish Foreign Ministry officials hold talks with their Russian counterparts in this regard. Of course, recent events in Turkey may affect date of the visit. But I think that if no unexpected case, we will meet in mid-August', Turkish President said. 

