​Turkish President chairs a ministerial meeting today

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will hold a meeting of members of the government.

Report informs citing the Turkish media, the meeting with the participation of ministers will discuss future steps and other issues after the coup attempt.

The meeting of the Security Council will be held today and chaired by the Turkish leader.

The meeting will discuss the situation in the country after the military coup.

The meeting will open at 11:00 local time.