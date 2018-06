Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Report informs Administration of the President of Turkey said.

Notably, prior to that, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also met with his Iranian counterpart.

The sides discussed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects of further development of regional and international issues.